Catholic leaders in Brazil object to plan to replace prison chaplains with Christian radio stations

June 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Prisoners have a right to religious assistance, and religious assistance is not only preaching,” said Father Gianfranco Graziola, advisor to the bishops’ Prison Pastoral Commission. “Catholics need to receive the sacraments, and that’s impossible via audio system.”

