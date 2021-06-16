Catholic World News

Paris archdiocese seeks more funds for interior of Notre-Dame

June 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit has begun a $7.3-million fundraising drive “to bring the cathedral into the 21st century, while ensuring the preservation of its identity in the spirit of the Christian tradition.” Devastated by a fire in 2019, Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is scheduled to reopen in 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!