Church in Colombia calls for peace amid waves of anti-government protests

June 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “What began on April 28 as a public reaction to a tax reform proposal from President Iván Duque has expanded into a massive mobilization of broad discontent,” writes Brazilian journalist Filipe Domingues. “Cali, the third largest city in the country, has become the epicenter of unrest. A particularly harsh government response to protesters led even more people to the streets.”

