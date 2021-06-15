Catholic World News

Poll shows US Catholics support ‘Eucharistic coherence’

June 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new poll shows that most practicing Catholics in the US believe that the American bishops should challenge prominent Catholic politicians who support abortion, and agree that these politicians should not receive Communion. The survey by CRC Research found that 83% of respondents say Catholic politicians who defy Church teaching create confusion; 88% said such people are hypocritical, and 72% said the US bishops should discuss the issue. Only practicing Catholics were included in the survey. The respondents were almost equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, and a majority (56%) had voted for Biden.

