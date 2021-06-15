Catholic World News

Nigeria, in grip of Islamist violence and banditry, is ‘at war,’ archbishop warns

June 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our country is at war because of religious fanatics, bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, armed herders and opportunists who are criminals in the true sense of the word,” Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso of Kaduna preached following the murder of a priest. “They kill and maim innocent Nigerians regardless of their religion, ethnicity or political orientation.”

