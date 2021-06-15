Catholic World News

In Bangladesh, Muslim students kill fellow Christian student over video game

June 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Savar, where the murder took place, is a city of 300,000. The South Asian nation of 163 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!