Catholic World News

Federal court dismisses Planned Parenthood’s challenge to sanctuary city for the unborn

June 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On May 1, 62% of voters in Lubbock, Texas, backed an ordinance declaring the city of 250,000 a sanctuary city for the unborn.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!