Father Spadaro: Vatican is concerned about ‘access to the Eucharist as a political weapon’

June 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a New York Times article that offers a tendentious interpretation of Cardinal Luis Ladaria’s May 7 letter to Archbishop Jose Gomez, Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, editor-in-chief of La Civiltà Cattolica, said that “the concern in the Vatican is not to use access to the Eucharist as a political weapon.”

