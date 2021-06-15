Catholic World News

Order that staffed Kamloops residential school refuses to share records sought by families

June 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: Following the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, British Columbia’s government has asked the Sisters of St. Ann to turn over records immediately. Sister Marie Zarowny responded that some documents have already been made public, but that others will not be shared, and still others need to have inaccuracies changed before they may be made public. (An anthropology professor who has conducted research on the schools has offered historical context on the deaths.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!