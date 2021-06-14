Catholic World News

Reform is key to ending abuse crisis, says Vatican editorial director

June 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, the editorial director of the Vatican’s dicastery for Communications, said that thorough reform is needed in the Church to recover from the sex-abuse scandal. In a June 14 editorial for Vatican News, Tornielli called attention to the letter in which Pope Francis declined the resignation of Cardinal Reinhard Marx, agreeing with the German cardinal on the need for thorough reform.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!