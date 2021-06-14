Catholic World News

Put priority on help for poor, Pope urges FAO

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 14 message to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Pope Francis called for “dedication to a more just world, at the service of our defenseless and needy brothers and sisters.” He said that as the world economy opens up following the Covid lockdown, higher priority should be given to the poor. He mentioned in particularly the poor living in rural areas that depend on agriculture for income.

