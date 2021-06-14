Catholic World News

Order closing religious schools during lockdown was unconstitutional, Wisconsin Supreme Court rules

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Wisconsin’s capital, Madison, is also the county seat of Dane County (map), whose local health officer ordered the closing of schools. “[T]hose portions of the Order restricting or prohibiting in-person instruction are unconstitutional because they violate a citizen’s right to the free exercise of religion guaranteed in Article I, Section 18 of the Wisconsin Constitution,” the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision.

