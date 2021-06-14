Catholic World News
Nation’s largest archdiocese lifts Mass dispensation as churches fully reopen
June 14, 2021
» Continue to this story on Angelus News
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles discussed his decision in a https://lacatholics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Archbishop-Jose-H.-Gomez-Letter-to-the-ADLA-Sunday-Mass.pdf and issued new Covid-related guidelines.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
