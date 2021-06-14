Catholic World News

Myanmar bishops call for humanitarian corridors, respect for sanctuary churches, and an end to violence

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop issued “their urgent demand after churches were attacked in the Diocese of Loikaw, resulting in deaths and thousands fleeing into the jungle, where they are now in danger of starving,” AsiaNews reported. Loikaw is the capital of Kayah State (map), which is at risk of mass starvation.

