Pope Francis mourns migrant dead in Mediterranean, ‘Europe’s biggest cemetery’

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recalled the deadliest Mediterranean shipwreck in 2015. He made his remarks on June 13, the day the ship was dedicated as a memorial in Augusta, Sicily.

