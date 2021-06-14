Catholic World News

Pope demands food aid reach starving people of Tigray

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against the regional government and local rebels in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020. Pope Francis prayed for Tigray, and made his appeal, at the conclusion of his June 13 Sunday Angelus address.

