Catholic World News

Australian priest acknowledges stealing $500,000 from parish

June 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: Criminal charges against Father Joseph Walsh were dropped in 2020, but the Perth priest, who had previously asserted his innocence, has admitted wrongdoing and agreed to reimburse his former parish in a civil settlement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!