Chicago archdiocese relaxes Covid protocols

June 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago has lifted most of its Covid protocols: masks are no longer required, holy water fonts may be filled, Communion on the tongue is permitted, and the sign of peace is “restored in whatever form is comfortable for those at Mass.”

