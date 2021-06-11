Catholic World News

Pope renews warnings against rigid priests, clericalism

June 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On June 10, Pope Francis received seminarians from Ancona in Italy’s Marche region (map). “Clericalism is a perversion of the priesthood: it is a perversion. And rigidity is one of the manifestations,” the Pope said. “When I find a rigid seminarian or young priest, I say ‘something bad is happening to this one on the inside.’ Behind every rigidity, there is a serious problem, because rigidity lacks humanity.”

