Catholic World News

American Dominican named rector of Angelicum

June 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An American Dominican priest, Father Thomas White, has been named rector of the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas. He is the first American to be rector of the Angelicum, which is one of Rome’s seven pontifical universities. Father White has been teaching theology at the institution since 2018. Earlier he taught at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, DC, where he founded the Thomistic Institute. Born in Georgia, a convert to Catholicism, he is also a founding member of the musical group, the Hillbilly Thomists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!