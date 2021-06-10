Catholic World News

Biden adopts gender-theorist language: mothers now ‘birthing people’

June 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Vote

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden uses the term “birthing people” rather than “mothers” in his budget message to Congress. The acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, explains the use of the term: “There are certain people who do not have gender identities that apply to male of female.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!