Pope Francis rejects Cardinal Marx’s resignation

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the Church’s “systemic failure” to address the sex-abuse scandal, Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, one of the world’s most influential prelates, recently offered his resignation. Pope Francis has refused to accept the resignation: money, institutional power, polls, and the media cannot save us, Pope Francis said in his reply to Cardinal Marx, as he called for honest confession that opens the doors to the Lord’s compassion. [developing story]

