US bishops will gather virtually for their June 16-18 spring assembly

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to the dispute over a potential document on Eucharistic coherence, the bishops will discuss liturgical translations, sainthood causes, a national pastoral framework for youth and young adults, and a national Eucharistic revival.

