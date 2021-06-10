Catholic World News

‘Together in love, we Christians can change the world’: Pope’s message to ecumenical retreat at NY seminary

June 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Saint Joseph’s Seminary in the Archdiocese of New York announced that it is hosting “a two-day retreat, June 9 and June 10, for Catholic church leaders, evangelical and Pentecostal pastors to discuss Christian unity building.” The retreat was organized by the John 17 Movement, founded in 2013 by Joe Tosini, a Pentecostal pastor.

