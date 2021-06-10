Catholic World News

Pastors, married couples should collaborate as missionaries in Church life, Pope tells Vatican forum on Amoris Laetitia

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to participants in a Vatican forum on Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis called on pastors to foster missionary collaboration with married couples. “So many families are unaware of the great gift they have received in the Sacrament [of Marriage], an effective sign of Christ’s presence which accompanies every moment of their lives,” the Pope said. “When a family fully discovers this gift, it feels the desire to share it with other families, because the joy of the encounter with the Lord tends to spread and generates other communion; it is naturally missionary.”

