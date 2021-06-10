Catholic World News

Massachusetts, Maine bishops end general dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The opportunity to participate in Sunday Mass is increasingly available and increasingly safe for our Catholic people,” Cardinal Seán O’Malley wrote in his letter to the faithful regarding the Sunday Mass obligation. “It has been a long, difficult year. People have experienced great pain and suffering throughout this pandemic. Loss of life has been immense. . . . Now we are able to join together, remembering the lives changed and the sacrifices made.”

