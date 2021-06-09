Catholic World News

Guatemalan bishops: failed government policies cause migration

June 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Guatemala have issued a statement that the flood of migrants from their country to the US is “the product of a failed economic and political system.” The bishops’ statement said that “corruption, impunity, exclusion, injustice, neglect and a lack of opportunities” in Guatemala prompt emigration, and demanded that their country’s government tackle those problems.



The bishops’ statement was released as US Vice President Kamala Harris was visiting Guatemala, urging residents not to make the trek to the US.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!