South African Cardinal Napier resigns at 80

June 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Wilfrid Napier as Archbishop of Durban, South Africa. Having marked his 80th birthday in February, Cardinal Napier was well beyond the ordinary retirement age of 75. He had led the Durban archdiocese since 1992, and received his red hat from Pope John Paul II in 2001. He has also been a member of the Vatican’s Council for the Economy.

