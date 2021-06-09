Catholic World News

Court rules Texas Capitol must permit Freedom from Religion Foundation’s ‘nativity’ display

June 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In seeking to exclude the display from the Texas Capitol, state officials “violate the Foundation’s First Amendment rights and engage in viewpoint discrimination as a matter of law when they exclude the Foundation’s Exhibit based on the perceived offensiveness of its message,” a federal district court ruled. The Freedom from Religion Foundation installed a similar display in Iowa.

