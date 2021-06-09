Catholic World News

Court: Reinstate Virginia teacher suspended over transgender pronoun policy

June 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Loudoun County Public Schools placed the teacher on leave after he delivered a speech disputing that a “biological boy can be a girl and vice versa.” Judge James Plowman, Jr., of the Loudoun County Circuit Court ruled that the suspension was unconstitutional.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!