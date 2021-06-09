Catholic World News

European financial commission says Holy See has made progress, calls for additional measures

June 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Europe’s MONEYVAL commission issued a “report into the Holy See’s compliance with international norms to fight money laundering and terrorist financing,” the Associated Press explained. “Overall, the evaluators gave the Holy See good grades,” but “the evaluators complained that Vatican prosecutors had only managed to bring a handful of money laundering cases to trial in the past decade” and “strongly faulted the Holy See for having ignored the possibility that its own employees might be abusing their offices and the Vatican’s financial system for their own personal gain.”

