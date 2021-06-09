Catholic World News

In Chicago, Franciscan professor rips Ghana’s bishops’ teaching on homosexuality

June 09, 2021

A professor at one of the United States’ largest Catholic graduate schools of theology denounced Ghana’s bishops for “foment[ing] hatred and violence through dehumanizing rhetoric and distorted worldviews.”

In their Declaration on Recent LGBTQI Activities in Ghana, released in February, the West African nation’s bishops said that “we, the Catholic Bishops of Ghana, write to condemn all those who support the practice of homosexuality in Ghana. . . We do this because the Roman Catholic Church is opposed to this abominable practice.”

Citing Sacred Scripture and Church teaching, they added, “Even though the Church strongly condemns homosexual acts, it insists that the rights of homosexuals as persons should be respected.”

Father Daniel Horan, OFM—who holds the Duns Scotus Chair of Spirituality at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and is the author, most recently, of A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege—responded:

The Ghanaian bishops have unequivocally participated in and promoted the dehumanization of LGBTQ persons, which has resulted in increased discrimination and violence. . . . During this annual LGBTQ Pride Month of June, which is a time to celebrate the beautiful diversity of God’s creation within the human family, let us call to mind the manifold ways church leaders and everyday Christians blaspheme the sacred name of God and defame the church of Jesus Christ by using distorted views of scripture and tradition to justify crimes against humanity.

Founded in 1968, Catholic Theological Union is guided by two dozen religious institutes, including Franciscans, Servites, and Passionists. It has 225 students (Table 2.15), 40% of whom are members of religious communities.

