Catholic World News

Pope, Catholic Action observe moment of prayer for peace

June 09, 2021

Promoting an initiative of the International Forum of Catholic Action, Pope Francis encouraged all people to observe a minute of prayer for peace on June 8.

“Today at 1:00 pm International Catholic Action is calling for the dedication of ‘one minute for peace’, each according to his or her own religious tradition,” the Pope tweeted on June 8, echoing remarks made after his June 6 Angelus address. “Let us pray in particular for the Holy Land and for Myanmar.”

On June 8, 2014, Pope Francis hosted the Israeli and Palestinian presidents at the Vatican to pray for peace, and the International Forum of Catholic Action and other apostolates organized a moment of prayer. Since then, the Forum has promoted the One Minute for Peace initiative every June 8.

Azione Cattolica (Catholic Action) was founded in 1867 as a lay association with close ties to the Church’s hierarchy. The International Forum of Catholic Action was established in 1991 and recognized by the Vatican four years later as an international lay organization of pontifical right.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!