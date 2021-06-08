Catholic World News

Karachi archdiocese demands enforcement of law against forced marriages

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Conversions and forced marriages in Pakistan pose a serious threat to underage girls, and fear of abductions [with forced Muslim conversions and marriages] has prompted many Hindu and Christian families to stop sending their girls to school after primary education,” according to the report.

