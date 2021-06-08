Catholic World News

Indigenous leaders seek papal apology for Church’s role in Canada’s residential schools

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also called for a Vatican apology, in remarks that Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto has protested. [See also Phil Lawler’s commentary, “Selective indignation: Canadian calls for a Vatican apology.]

