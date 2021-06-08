Catholic World News

5 priests testify at Vatican trial on abuse in minor seminary

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The trial, which began last October, is expected to continue through July and then recess for the summer. The Vatican recently announced that St. Pius X Pre-Seminary will be moving off Vatican grounds.

