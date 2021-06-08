Catholic World News

Pope Francis orders review of Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy

June 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The review comes on the eve of the retirement of Cardinal Beniamino Stella, seven years after his appointment by Pope Francis as the Congregation’s prefect. The Pontiff ordered a similar review of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments following the February retirement of Cardinal Robert Sarah.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!