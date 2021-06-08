Catholic World News

Indiana’s bishops lift dispensation from Mass obligation

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “the obligation to attend Mass is a joyful one, reflecting the very character of who we are as Catholics,” the bishops of the state’s five dioceses cited “the decrease of (Covid) cases in our state, the widespread availability of vaccines,” and “the guidance of public health officials” as they announced their decision.

