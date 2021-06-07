Catholic World News

New York Times corrected error about Pope Pius XII

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: William Doino notes that in an obituary for Sister Margherita Marchione, the New York Times inaccurately reported that Pope Pius XII did not intervene to prevent the Nazi campaign to exterminate Jews. The Times quickly corrected that error, Doino notes—although without fully explaining that new research (including the work of the late Sister Marchione) has exploded anti-Catholic myths about the wartime Pontiff’s role.

