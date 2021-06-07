Catholic World News

Austrian president meets with Pontiff

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On June 6, Pope Francis met with Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen. A brief Vatican statement after the meeting said that the talks were cordial, centering on “geopolitical issues at European and international levels.”

