Trudeau calls for Church apology for residential schools, threatens court action

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position that the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years,” the Canadian prime minister said during a news conference. Canadian officials, he added, are “still seeing resistance from the Church” in response to requests for records.

