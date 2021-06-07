Catholic World News

Sister Maria Laura Mainetti, nun stabbed to death by three teenage girls, is beatified

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “She was killed 21 years ago by three young women influenced by a satanic sect,” Pope Francis said following his June 6 Angelus address. “Cruelty. She who loved young people more than anything, and who loved and forgave those same girls imprisoned by evil, leaves us her program for life: do every little thing with faith, love, and enthusiasm.”

