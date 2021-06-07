Catholic World News

Papal sorrow, prayer for Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Holy Land

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the night of June 4-5, jihadists massacred at least 130 people in Burkina Faso (map) .

