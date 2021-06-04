Catholic World News

Vatican official addresses UN General Assembly on financial corruption

June 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, delivered a video address on June 4 to a special session of the UN General Assembly on corruption. The Vatican official called for a “culture of integrity,” noting that illicit financial transactions “are both an enabler and a consequence of criminal activity.” Tacitly acknowledging that the Vatican itself has been the focus of financial scandals, he reminded the UN audience that Pope Francis has taken several steps recently to increase transparency and eliminate conflicts of interests.

