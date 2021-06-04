Catholic World News

Milwaukee archdiocese balks at state abuse probe

June 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has announced that it will not comply with a request from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to hand over documents connected with sex-abuse complaints. The archdiocese argues that the documents were sealed by the federal bankruptcy court that oversaw the archdiocesan case in 2012. Archdiocesan lawyers also claim that the attorney general lacks jurisdiction to investigate any abuse cases, since they would have been handled by local rather than state prosecutors.

