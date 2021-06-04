Catholic World News

Some bishops were ‘too compliant’ with pandemic restrictions, Archbishop Chaput says

June 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As I got older I began to see that there was no integrity in the Democrat party in terms of the values that were really important to me, and oftentimes not in the Republican party either,” the retired Archbishop of Philadelphia added in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

