Catholic World News

Virginia teacher placed on leave after speech disputing ‘biological boy can be a girl and vice versa’

June 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: The teacher, Byron Cross, has threatened legal action against Loudoun County Public Schools. The county (map) is part of metropolitan Washington, DC.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!