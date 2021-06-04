Catholic World News

Christian couple acquitted of blasphemy in Pakistan

June 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Shafqat Emmanuel and his wife, Shagufta Kausar, were accused of insulting Muhammad in 2013 and were on death row.

