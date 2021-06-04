Catholic World News

Vancouver’s archbishop apologizes to indigenous communities for Church’s role in residential schools

June 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Canada’s bishops expressed “deepest sorrow” following the discovery of a mass grave at a residential school for Native Americans. “We will be fully transparent with our archives and records regarding all residential schools, and strongly urge all other Catholic and government organizations to do the same,” Archbishop J. Michael Miller wrote.

