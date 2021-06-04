Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops issue pastoral statement on state of the nation

June 04, 2021



CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 53.5 million (map) is 61% Protestant, 21% Catholic, 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist. The bishops protested the lockdown of churches and strongly encouraged vaccination.

